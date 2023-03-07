Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Athersys (ATHX) with Buy Recommendation

On March 6, 2023, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Athersys with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.67% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Athersys is $5.61. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 266.67% from its latest reported closing price of $1.53.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$7.23.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 76K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEIH - iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHX by 50.80% over the last quarter.

AllSquare Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athersys. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 90.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHX is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of ATHX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Athersys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Athersys is an international biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived 'off-the-shelf' stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, cardiovascular, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance the MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization.

