Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Aspira Women`s Health (AWH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Aspira Women`s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aspira Women`s Health is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 66.30% from its latest reported closing price of 2.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aspira Women`s Health is 15MM, an increase of 61.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspira Women`s Health. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWH is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.53% to 1,289K shares. The put/call ratio of AWH is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,703K shares representing 16.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 904K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Townsquare Capital holds 687K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 63.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWH by 54.99% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 46K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspira Women`s Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspira Women's Health Inc. operates as a biotech company. The Company develops and discovers testing and treatments for gynecologic issues. Aspira Women's Health serves customers in the State of Texas.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.