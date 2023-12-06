Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Amprius Technologies (AMPX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 197.70% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies is 12.44. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 197.70% from its latest reported closing price of 4.18.

The projected annual revenue for Amprius Technologies is 5MM, a decrease of 19.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 21.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX is 0.01%, a decrease of 75.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.50% to 4,938K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPX is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,689K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 643K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing a decrease of 46.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 43.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 594K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 23.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 201K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 17.67% over the last quarter.

