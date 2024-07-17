Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of IGC Pharma (IGC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of IGC Pharma (NYSEAM:IGC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 638.14% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for IGC Pharma is $3.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $3.41. The average price target represents an increase of 638.14% from its latest reported closing price of $0.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IGC Pharma is 1MM, an increase of 16.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGC Pharma. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGC is 0.00%, an increase of 22.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.35% to 2,426K shares. The put/call ratio of IGC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 630K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 324K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 197K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGC by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 141K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dearborn Partners holds 117K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.