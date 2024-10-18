Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Global Self Storage (SELF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Global Self Storage (NasdaqCM:SELF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.83% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Self Storage is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 40.83% from its latest reported closing price of $5.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Self Storage. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SELF is 0.11%, an increase of 54.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.44% to 4,243K shares. The put/call ratio of SELF is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwest Capital Management holds 909K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company.

Bard Associates holds 665K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SELF by 15.31% over the last quarter.

Winmill & Co. holds 440K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marathon Capital Management holds 370K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SELF by 17.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Self Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

