Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Global Medical REIT Inc. - Preferred Stock (GMRE.PRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Global Medical REIT Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:GMRE.PRA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Medical REIT Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRE.PRA is 0.59%, an increase of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 311K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 151K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSREX - Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 82.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE.PRA by 52.03% over the last quarter.

FSRRX - Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.