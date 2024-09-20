Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Global Medical REIT (GMRE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.91% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Global Medical REIT is $10.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.81. The average price target represents an increase of 4.91% from its latest reported closing price of $10.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global Medical REIT is 154MM, an increase of 11.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Medical REIT. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRE is 0.09%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 42,430K shares. The put/call ratio of GMRE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,538K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 15.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,893K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,604K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 47.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,447K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,406K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 61.01% over the last quarter.

Global Medical REIT Background Information

Global Medical REIT Background Information

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

