Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Euroseas (ESEA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Euroseas (NasdaqCM:ESEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.25% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Euroseas is $58.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.25% from its latest reported closing price of $41.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Euroseas is 258MM, an increase of 25.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euroseas. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 22.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESEA is 0.13%, an increase of 19.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 97K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESEA by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 73K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESEA by 11.97% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 38K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESEA by 15.78% over the last quarter.

AUERX - Auer Growth Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT holds 32K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESEA by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Euroseas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 Feeder containerships and 5 Intermediate Container carriers. Euroseas 14 containerships have a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

