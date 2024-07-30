Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Cibus (CBUS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Cibus (NasdaqCM:CBUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.93% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cibus is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 118.93% from its latest reported closing price of $10.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cibus is 15MM, an increase of 559.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cibus. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 25.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBUS is 0.22%, an increase of 21.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.55% to 6,298K shares. The put/call ratio of CBUS is 2.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vantage Consulting Group holds 1,144K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,002K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares , representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBUS by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 465K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBUS by 4.38% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 316K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBUS by 9.39% over the last quarter.

FCGSX - Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund holds 270K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBUS by 10.16% over the last quarter.

