Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NasdaqCM:BOSC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSC is 0.03%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.93% to 1,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evernest Financial Advisors holds 324K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 85.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSC by 443.48% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 237K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSC by 28.00% over the last quarter.

Militia Capital Partners holds 117K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing a decrease of 52.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSC by 48.47% over the last quarter.

Navellier & Associates holds 85K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing a decrease of 126.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSC by 53.24% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 64K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 39.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSC by 60.14% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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