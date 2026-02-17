Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Abundia Global Impact Group (AGIG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Abundia Global Impact Group (NYSEAM:AGIG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abundia Global Impact Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIG is 0.00%, an increase of 33.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 100.31% to 320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 127K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 50K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%.

Raymond James Financial holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIG by 172,566.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIG by 84.22% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

