Alliance Global Partners Downgrades Rimini Street (MUN:0QH)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Alliance Global Partners downgraded their outlook for Rimini Street (MUN:0QH) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.18% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rimini Street is 9,31 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7,07 € to a high of 13,65 €. The average price target represents an increase of 223.18% from its latest reported closing price of 2,88 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rimini Street is 467MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rimini Street. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QH is 0.22%, an increase of 11.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 64,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adams Street Partners holds 23,565K shares representing 26.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 5,913K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brooktree Capital Management holds 2,504K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QH by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,196K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QH by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,179K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing an increase of 30.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QH by 28.78% over the last quarter.

