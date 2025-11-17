Alliance Global Group (ALGGF) Price Target Decreased by 38.08% to 0.18

The average one-year price target for Alliance Global Group (OTCPK:ALGGF) has been revised to $0.18 / share. This is a decrease of 38.08% from the prior estimate of $0.28 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.12 to a high of $0.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.05% from the latest reported closing price of $0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Global Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 14.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGGF is 0.10%, an increase of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 757,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 350,520K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 156,401K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CGGO - Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Share Class holds 79,923K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 42,204K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,663K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGGF by 25.28% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 22,609K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

