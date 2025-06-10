Alliance Entertainment Launches New Division, Alliance Home Entertainment, to Centralize Film and TV Distribution

Alliance Entertainment launches Alliance Home Entertainment, a division unifying film and TV distribution for studios and retailers.

Full Release



PLANTATION, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT), a premier distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, today announced the formation of a new division:



Alliance Home Entertainment



. The new division combines the capabilities of Mill Creek Entertainment, Distribution Solutions (DS), and recent strategic hires into a centralized platform for film and television distribution, designed to meet the evolving needs of studios, retailers, and fans.





“Alliance Home Entertainment is the result of years of investment in infrastructure, partnerships, and talent,” said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment. “By unifying Mill Creek and DS under one division and aligning around a world-class leadership team, we are creating a best-in-class platform for physical and digital distribution. This division strengthens our ability to serve both our studio partners and our retail customers with precision, scale, and creativity.”





The division will be led by Robert Oram, recently appointed Executive Vice President, and includes a veteran leadership team spanning core disciplines across the home entertainment value chain:









Meagan Roberts



, SVP of Sales, will oversee key retail accounts, including Walmart and Amazon, bringing deep retail expertise and a track record of execution at scale.







Kevin Quigley



, SVP of Strategic Initiatives, leads digital, DTC, and emerging business model acceleration.







Julianne Gorman



, SVP of Brand Marketing, oversees multi-studio creative, product development, and marketing strategies.







Ilia Beizerman



, SVP of Operations, drives supply chain, inventory, and fulfillment execution.







Jeff Hayne



, SVP of Acquisitions, leads content licensing.











To support this expanded vision, Alliance has also welcomed many experienced associates from across the industry, bolstering capabilities across sales, operations, manufacturing, e-commerce, brand marketing, and product development. This expanded team enhances Alliance’s ability to scale its studio licensing model and lead the long-tail future of physical and digital entertainment formats.





Alliance Home Entertainment will focus on delivering growth in legacy formats while expanding premium offerings, including SteelBook



®



, 4K UHD, and collector editions.





“This is more than a consolidation—it’s a relaunch of what home entertainment can be,” said Oram. “We’re building a division with the muscle to scale, the agility to adapt, and the passion to serve collectors and studios alike. Physical media is evolving, and with Alliance Home Entertainment, we intend to lead that evolution. We’re here to elevate the category and unlock its full potential.”





The launch of Alliance Home Entertainment reinforces Alliance Entertainment’s long-term commitment to the home entertainment category, positioning the Company as the premier partner for studios navigating today’s evolving retail and distribution landscape.







About Alliance Home Entertainment







Alliance Home Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT), is a premier licensing and distribution partner for film and television content across North America. Trusted by major Hollywood studios and leading independents alike, the division brings an expansive slate of blockbuster movies, award-winning series, and iconic library titles to market—connecting premium content with fans and collectors across every major retail and digital channel.





Alliance oversees the complete content lifecycle, offering a full suite of services—including post-production, replication, creative, marketing, sales, and omnichannel distribution across physical retail, digital storefronts, and streaming platforms. With a growing emphasis on premium and collector-focused formats—such as 4K Ultra HD, deluxe packaging, and exclusive editions—Alliance Home Entertainment is uniquely positioned to serve both mass-market audiences and the thriving collector marketplace. For more information about Alliance Home Entertainment, visit



www.alliancehomeentertainment.com



.







About Alliance Entertainment







Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit



www.aent.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256







AENT@redchip.com





