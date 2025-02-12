Alliance Entertainment Launches Handmade by Robots™ Collectible Figures at Walmart Stores Nationwide

Alliance Entertainment launched Handmade by Robots™ collectible figures in Walmart, blending craftsmanship with pop culture for collectors.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation has launched its new line of Handmade by Robots™ collectible figures, which became available in select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com on February 7, 2025. This collection blends craftsmanship with pop culture, featuring meticulously crafted figures that celebrate iconic characters and themes, appealing to both consumers and collectors. CEO Jeff Walker emphasized that the collaboration with Walmart enhances the accessibility of these collectibles, including exclusive Blacklight figures from franchises like Back to the Future and Killer Klowns from Outer Space. The launch aims to meet the increasing demand for unique collectibles and solidify Alliance Entertainment’s position in the market.

The launch of Handmade by Robots™ collectibles at Walmart enhances Alliance Entertainment's retail presence and accessibility, potentially driving incremental sales.

The collaboration with Walmart not only strengthens retail partnerships but also targets both established collectors and new consumers, appealing to a broader market.

The introduction of exclusive limited-edition figures from popular franchises like Back to the Future and Killer Klowns from Outer Space is likely to generate significant interest and demand among collectors.

This product line reflects a growing consumer trend towards collectibles, positioning Alliance Entertainment favorably within the specialty collectibles market.

The press release may indicate a reliance on Walmart as a key retail partner, which could pose risks if the relationship does not perform as expected or if Walmart changes its merchandising strategy.

The announcement does not provide specific sales targets or performance metrics for the new collectibles line, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the expected financial impact of this launch.

There is a lack of differentiation from competitors in the collectibles market mentioned in the release, which could make it challenging for Alliance Entertainment to capture market share in a crowded space.

What is the new product launch by Alliance Entertainment?

Alliance Entertainment has launched a new line of Handmade by Robots™ collectible figures available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

When did the Handmade by Robots collectibles launch?

The collectibles debuted on February 7, 2025, in select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

What are some featured collectibles in this line?

The line includes exclusive Blacklight figures from Back to the Future and Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Why are Handmade by Robots collectibles unique?

They combine craftsmanship with pop culture elements, serving as meticulously crafted art pieces rather than just toys.

How does this launch benefit Alliance Entertainment?

This launch enhances retail presence and caters to the growing consumer demand for exclusive, limited-run collectibles.

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest line of Handmade by Robots™ collectible figures, which debuted in select Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com on February 7.





This exciting new collection represents a unique fusion of craftsmanship and pop culture, catering to the growing demand for collectible products that resonate with consumers and collectors alike. These figures are not just toys; they are meticulously crafted pieces of art that celebrate iconic elements of pop culture. Each figure captures the essence of beloved characters and themes, making them highly sought after by collectors of all ages.





"Our collaboration with Walmart marks an exciting step forward in expanding the reach of Handmade by Robots collectibles and strengthening Alliance Entertainment’s position in the collectibles market," said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. "These figures embody the craftsmanship and nostalgia that collectors seek, and by securing a retail presence at Walmart, we are making these products more accessible to a broader audience while reinforcing our retail partnerships."













Among the featured collectibles in this launch is Handmade by Robots’ Back to the Future collection, which introduces exclusive limited-edition Blacklight figures of iconic characters such as Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown, capturing the essence of the beloved film series with stunning detail and craftsmanship. Additionally, the collection introduces exclusive Blacklight collectibles of Shorty and Spikey from the cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space. These premium figures, crafted with Handmade by Robots’ signature stylized design, are expected to generate strong demand among pop culture enthusiasts.





Walmart’s growing collectible assortment makes them an ideal retail partner for introducing Handmade by Robots to both established collectors and new fans eager to discover new and exciting products. With an increasing consumer appetite for exclusive and limited-run collectibles, this launch represents an opportunity for Alliance Entertainment to enhance its retail presence and drive incremental sales within the specialty collectibles category.







About Handmade by Robots







Handmade by Robots, a division of Alliance Entertainment, is a unique collectibles brand that produces licensed vinyl figures designed to replicate the look of hand-knit plush toys. With a focus on craftsmanship and nostalgic appeal, the brand’s product portfolio includes fan-favorite characters from major entertainment franchises. For more information, visit



https://www.handmadebyrobots.com/



.







About Alliance Entertainment







Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit



www.aent.com



.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bf9e4b0-d272-44eb-8f47-f0fdc4ca867c





