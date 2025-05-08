Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation to Host Third Quarter Results Conference Call on May 15, 2025

Alliance Entertainment will hold a conference call on May 15 to discuss its Q3 2025 financial results.
Quiver AI Summary
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation will host a conference call on May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third-quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2025. The call will be led by CEO Jeff Walker and CFO Amanda Gnecco, followed by a Q&A session. Participants can access the call by dialing the provided toll-free or international numbers and are advised to call 5-10 minutes early to register. A press release with the financial results will be issued before the call, and both the live call and a replay will be available online. Alliance Entertainment is a leading distributor of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, offering a vast selection of products to over 35,000 retail locations. For further details, interested parties can visit the company's website.
Potential Positives
- The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors, indicating a proactive approach to sharing financial results.
- Alliance Entertainment's significant catalog, including over 325,000 unique SKUs and 57,300 exclusive titles, highlights its strong market position in the entertainment and collectibles segment.
- Hosting key executives, including the CEO and CFO, emphasizes the company's leadership's direct involvement in engaging with stakeholders during financial discussions.
- The availability of a live webcast and replay options enhances accessibility and allows wider audience participation, showcasing the company's dedication to investor relations.
Potential Negatives
- The press release does not provide any actual financial results or performance metrics, leaving investors and analysts without essential information ahead of the scheduled conference call, which could lead to uncertainty regarding the company's financial health.
- The timing of the conference call is relatively soon after the end of the quarter, which might raise concerns about the company's ability to present clear and comprehensive results in a compressed timeframe.
- The lack of context or key highlights in advance of theearnings callmay signal a potential weakness in reporting or could lead to speculation about the company's performance leading up to the call.
FAQ
When is Alliance Entertainment's third quarter conference call?
The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
How can I access the conference call?
You can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 for toll-free or 1-201-689-8560 for international calls.
Will there be a presentation during the conference call?
Yes, a presentation will accompany the call and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website.
What information will be discussed during the call?
The call will cover Alliance Entertainment's results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025, along with a Q&A session.
How long will the conference call be available for replay?
The conference call will be available for replay until July 15, 2025, using the specified replay numbers.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$AENT Insider Trading Activity
$AENT insiders have traded $AENT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY CLINTON WALKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 69,184 shares for an estimated $2,690,697,072 and 0 sales.
- BRUCE A JR OGILVIE (Executive Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 4,500 shares for an estimated $16,825 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $AENT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLARITY CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 23,409,676 shares (+43251.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,422,414
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 95,397 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $864,296
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 83,197 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $753,764
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 48,511 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,509
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 34,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,040
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 12,381 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,171
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 10,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,412
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
PLANTATION, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.
Alliance Entertainment Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Walker and Chief Accounting Officer Amanda Gnecco will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. A presentation will accompany the call and can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website
here
.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date:
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time:
4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Toll-free dial-in number:
1-877-407-0784
International dial-in number:
1-201-689-8560
Conference ID:
13753860
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1719544&tp_key=061cf336f8
and via the investor relations section of the Company's website
here
.
A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through July 15, 2025, using the following information:
Toll-free replay number:
1-844-512-2921
International replay number:
1-412-317-6671
Replay ID:
13753860
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit
www.aent.com
.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
AENT@redchip.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.