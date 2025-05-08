Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation to Host Third Quarter Results Conference Call on May 15, 2025

Alliance Entertainment will hold a conference call on May 15 to discuss its Q3 2025 financial results.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation will host a conference call on May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third-quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2025. The call will be led by CEO Jeff Walker and CFO Amanda Gnecco, followed by a Q&A session. Participants can access the call by dialing the provided toll-free or international numbers and are advised to call 5-10 minutes early to register. A press release with the financial results will be issued before the call, and both the live call and a replay will be available online. Alliance Entertainment is a leading distributor of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, offering a vast selection of products to over 35,000 retail locations. For further details, interested parties can visit the company's website.

Potential Positives

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors, indicating a proactive approach to sharing financial results.

Alliance Entertainment's significant catalog, including over 325,000 unique SKUs and 57,300 exclusive titles, highlights its strong market position in the entertainment and collectibles segment.

Hosting key executives, including the CEO and CFO, emphasizes the company's leadership's direct involvement in engaging with stakeholders during financial discussions.

The availability of a live webcast and replay options enhances accessibility and allows wider audience participation, showcasing the company's dedication to investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any actual financial results or performance metrics, leaving investors and analysts without essential information ahead of the scheduled conference call, which could lead to uncertainty regarding the company's financial health.



The timing of the conference call is relatively soon after the end of the quarter, which might raise concerns about the company's ability to present clear and comprehensive results in a compressed timeframe.



The lack of context or key highlights in advance of theearnings callmay signal a potential weakness in reporting or could lead to speculation about the company's performance leading up to the call.

FAQ

When is Alliance Entertainment's third quarter conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 for toll-free or 1-201-689-8560 for international calls.

Will there be a presentation during the conference call?

Yes, a presentation will accompany the call and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

What information will be discussed during the call?

The call will cover Alliance Entertainment's results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025, along with a Q&A session.

How long will the conference call be available for replay?

The conference call will be available for replay until July 15, 2025, using the specified replay numbers.

PLANTATION, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.





Alliance Entertainment Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Walker and Chief Accounting Officer Amanda Gnecco will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. A presentation will accompany the call and can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website



here



.





To access the call, please use the following information:









Date:





Thursday, May 15, 2025









Time:





4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time









Toll-free dial-in number:





1-877-407-0784









International dial-in number:





1-201-689-8560









Conference ID:





13753860













Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1719544&tp_key=061cf336f8



and via the investor relations section of the Company's website



here



.





A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through July 15, 2025, using the following information:









Toll-free replay number:





1-844-512-2921









International replay number:





1-412-317-6671









Replay ID:





13753860















About Alliance Entertainment







Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit



www.aent.com



.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256







AENT@redchip.com





