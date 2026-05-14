Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.31 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $1.85 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.2% to $258.20 million from $213.05 million last year.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.31 Mln. vs. $1.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $258.20 Mln vs. $213.05 Mln last year.

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