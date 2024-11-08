Alliance Entertainment Expands Stock Incentive Plan

Alliance Entertainment Holding ( (AENT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation’s 2024 Annual Meeting saw stockholders approve an amendment to their 2023 Stock Incentive Plan, raising the number of Class A common stock shares available from 600,000 to 1,000,000. This move aims to enhance the company’s capacity to attract and retain talent, potentially impacting its market positioning and stock value.

