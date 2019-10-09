Alliance Data Unit to Offer Card Services to Lands' End

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s ADS card services business has inked a long- term deal with Lands’ End to provide co-brand and private label credit card services. This deal with Alliance Data will enable Lands’ End to meet the expectations of its customers and boost customer loyalty.



Lands’ End is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear for women, men and children, along with home products.



The multi-year agreement will enable Lands’ End to leverage Alliance Data's simple online acquisition capabilities, including real-time prescreen and instant credit. This, in turn, will allow card members to use their card instantly upon approval.



The new Lands' End Visa co-brand and private label credit cards will help card members to earn rewards quickly and enhance brand loyalty.



Alliance Data's Card Services segment credit programs help in creating profitable relationships between partners and card members, driving loyalty. Continuous agreements with new and existing clients boost the private label card portfolio. Recently, Alliance Data’s card services business inked a deal with Sally Beauty Holdings SBH, the largest beauty supply distributor in the United States, to provide private label credit card services.



The Card Service segment provides branded private label, co-brand and commercial card programs and contributes majorly to Alliance Data’s total revenues.



The company’s solid revenue growth indicates the strength of its strategies. The trend of consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help the company retain the revenue momentum. The company estimates 2019 revenues to grow 4% year over year to $5.8 billion.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) private label credit card processing firm have lost 20.9% year to date against the industry’s increase of 34.4%. Nonetheless, we expect higher revenues, solid card services performance, strategic initiatives as well as a robust capital position to aid the company’s turnaround in the near term.







Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked financial transaction service providers are Green Dot Corporation GDOT and SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. SCSG.



Green Dot Corporation serves as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. The company delivered positive surprise of 23.82% in the last reported quarter. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SouthCrest Financial Group provides banking services and accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company delivered positive surprise of 7.69% in the last reported quarter. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.