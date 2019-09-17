Alliance Data To Provide Private Label Credit Card Services To Sally Beauty

(RTTNews) - Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, announced Tuesday that its card services business has signed a new multi-year agreement to provide private label credit card services in the U.S. for professional beauty supplies distributor Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH).

Alliance Data's card services business is a premier provider of branded private label, co-brand and commercial card programs.

Alliance Data will curate Sally Beauty Holdings' private label credit card offering to serve the respective needs of Sally Beauty Supply retail and CosmoProf professional customers.

The card will enhance Sally Beauty Rewards, the brand's existing multi-tender loyalty program with more than 15 million members, amplifying customers' earning power when they shop with the card.

Sally Beauty Holdings will leverage Alliance Data's Frictionless Mobile CreditSM capability, built with patented technology, to make applying for credit quick and simple, and increase the number of customers who complete an application.

Sally Beauty Holdings will also benefit from Alliance Data's comprehensive data assets, helping it better understand its customers' behaviors and preferences, attract new customers to the brand, and ultimately drive sales and loyalty.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.