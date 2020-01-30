Markets
Alliance Data Systems Sees FY20 Core EPS Above View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) forecast fiscal 2020 revenue of $5.6 billion, essentially flat with 2019. The company also forecast core earnings per share of $20.50, up 22 percent compared with 2019.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $20.45 per share for the quarter on revenues of $5.78 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

