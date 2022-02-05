Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.21

Alliance Data Systems Corporation's (NYSE:ADS) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.21 per share on 18th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 28%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Alliance Data Systems Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Alliance Data Systems' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 30.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 164%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

NYSE:ADS Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Alliance Data Systems' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Alliance Data Systems has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The first annual payment during the last 5 years was US$2.08 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.84. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 60% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. It's encouraging to see Alliance Data Systems has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Alliance Data Systems' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Alliance Data Systems might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Alliance Data Systems has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.