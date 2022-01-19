Alliance Data Systems Down More Than 6%

(RTTNews) - Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a slide since January 13th. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are trading at $64.56, down 6.52 percent from $69.06 on a volume of 1,374,928. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $52.10-$102.28 on average volume of 1,027,590.

