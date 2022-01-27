Alliance Data Systems Corporation Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $17 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $17 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.25 last year.

