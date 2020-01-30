Alliance Data Systems Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.12 per share

(RTTNews) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $130.4 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $284.9 million, or $5.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $196.1 million or $4.12 per share for the period.

Revenue held steady at $1.46 billion

Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $196.1 Mln. vs. $312.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.12 vs. $5.76 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

