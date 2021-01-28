Alliance Data Systems Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $12.0 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $97.5 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $160.4 million or $3.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.0% to $1.11 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $160.4 Mln. vs. $196.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.31 vs. $4.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q4): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

