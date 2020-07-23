Alliance Data Systems Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $38.4 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $139.0 million, or $2.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $88.7 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.4% to $0.98 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $88.7 Mln. vs. $201.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $3.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q2): $0.98 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

