Alliance Data Systems Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share

(RTTNews) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $30.0 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $149.1 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $35.7 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.38 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $35.7 Mln. vs. $201.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.