Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield

Readers hoping to buy Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

Alliance Data Systems's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.84 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Alliance Data Systems has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $58.67. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Alliance Data Systems can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Alliance Data Systems paid out just 25% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 7.2% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ADS Historic Dividend November 7th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Alliance Data Systems's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.9% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Alliance Data Systems has seen its dividend decline 20% per annum on average over the past four years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Alliance Data Systems for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Alliance Data Systems from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Alliance Data Systems (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

