Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.2, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADS was $69.2, representing a -40.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.62 and a 237.4% increase over the 52 week low of $20.51.

ADS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). ADS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.97. Zacks Investment Research reports ADS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.69%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADS as a top-10 holding:

Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX)

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG)

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR)

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DBGR)

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (BFIT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BFIT with an increase of 15.49% over the last 100 days. DAX has the highest percent weighting of ADS at 5.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.