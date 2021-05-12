Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ADS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $120.71, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADS was $120.71, representing a -5.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.99 and a 243.61% increase over the 52 week low of $35.13.

ADS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Orix Corp Ads (IX). ADS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.59. Zacks Investment Research reports ADS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.23%, compared to an industry average of 14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADS as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG)

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR)

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DBGR)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 26.68% over the last 100 days. EWG has the highest percent weighting of ADS at 4.06%.

