Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.91, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADS was $48.91, representing a -68.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $154.20 and a 138.47% increase over the 52 week low of $20.51.

ADS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). ADS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ADS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -68.55%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

