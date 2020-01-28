Alliance Data (ADS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliance Data Systems Corporation ADS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan 30.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a decline of 26.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.13, indicating 39.3% decrease from the year-ago quarter's reported number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.



Alliance Data’s fourth-quarter results are likely to benefit from strong performance of Card Services and LoyaltyOne segments.



Card Service, accounting for more than half of the company’s revenues, is likely to have benefited from deal wins from both new and existing clients, which diversified the portfolio into high-growth verticals. Loss and delinquency rates are expected to have declined. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter average receivable is $18.5 billion, indicating an increase of 10.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBITDA is pegged at $264 million, indicating a decline of 38.2% from the year-ago reported figure. Revenues are estimated to be $1.2 billion, implying an increase of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.



LoyaltyOne is expected to have benefited from BrandLoyalty, driven by growth across Europe, Asia, the United States as well as the company’s expansion efforts in Canada. Revenues are estimated to be $313 million, indicating a decrease of 6% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBITDA is pegged at $63 million, indicating a decline of 6.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



However, expenses are likely to have increased due to higher cost of operations, general and administrative expense, which might weigh have weighed on operating margins.



The company’s share buyback activity is likely to have aided the bottom line.



The company delivered negative earnings surprise in each of the last two reported quarters of 2019.



