Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 4.67

The average one-year price target for Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) has been revised to 4.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 4.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.92 to a high of 5.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.50% from the latest reported closing price of 3.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Aviation Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQZ is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 1,074K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 424K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 257K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQZ by 3.96% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.