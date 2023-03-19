Alliance Aviation says Australian regulator delays Qantas deal review again

Updates with Qantas and ACCC response, details, shares

March 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Alliance Aviation Services Ltd AQZ.AX said on Monday the country's competition regulator has delayed a review until April 20 of the proposed acquisition of the charter operator by Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX.

This marked the fourth delay so far by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the carrier's A$610.8 million ($409.97 million) acquisition offer of Alliance Aviation.

Last May, Qantas announced plans to buy the remaining 80% stake in Alliance Aviation in an all-stock deal to expand its footprint in the charter business.

"Due to recent announcements by Qantas and Alliance about key developments regarding their existing wet-lease agreement, and fleet expansions by Alliance, the ACCC requires more time to gather and consider further information from the parties," an ACCC spokesperson said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Qantas said the number of wet-lease aircraft options available from Alliance Airlines, a unit of Alliance Aviation Services, will be up to 12 additional Embraer E190 aircraft.

Qantas, which has previously "expressed disappointment" at ACCC delaying its decision, said in an emailed response on Monday that its position on the matter has not changed.

($1 = 1.4899 Australian dollars)

