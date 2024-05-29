News & Insights

Alliance Aviation Forecasts Record Profits

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (AU:AQZ) has released an update.

Alliance Aviation Services Limited anticipates a record Profit Before Tax exceeding $83.9 million for FY24, marking a significant growth of over 60% from the previous year, bolstered by a $25 million cash inflow from the sale of aircraft engines. The company’s robust performance is underscored by the expansion of its fleet, which includes recent acquisitions and extended dry leases. Alliance’s strong footing in Australasia is reinforced by its complete ownership of a diverse fleet and its reputation for operational excellence.

