Alli & Rose Recalls Dried Plums Sold At Costco

(RTTNews) - Alli & Rose LLC has recalled certain Snak Yard dried plums/ saladitos citing the potential to be contaminated with lead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The dried plums were sold at Costco Wholesale stores in four states, including Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington.

The affected dried plums come with barcode: 810019600821 and item code: 1516905. The products were available for sale between April 2021 and February 2022.

No other Alli & Rose products are included in the recall.

Consumers are asked to stop using the affected item and return it to local Costco for a full refund.

Lead is a toxic substance present in the environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions.

Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause poisoning. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. Further, heavy metal poisoning in children can cause learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

In similar recalls due to potential presence of lead, Fresno, California -based Candies Tolteca last week called back certain TOLTECA brand Saladitos dried plums. Los Angeles, California-based Rojas Inc. in early February called back Plain Dried Salted Plums in 0.5oz packages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.