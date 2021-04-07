Allfunds targets $8.3 bln euro valuation in Amsterdam IPO-source

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Madrid-based fund distribution firm Allfunds is targeting a valuation of over 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) from a planned Amsterdam initial public offering, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

The company launched its bid to list on Euronext Amsterdam earlier on Wednesday, saying it aims to list 25% of its shares on the Dutch bourse.

Funds affiliated with private-equity owner Hellman & Friedman, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and lenders Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas are among shareholders who are selling shares as part of the deal.

Reuters reported last month that the firm would launch the IPO after the Easter break with a targeted valuation of 7-8 billion euros, citing sources close to the matter.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Citi C.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N are global coordinators.

($1 = 0.8426 euros)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Joice Alves)

