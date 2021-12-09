ALLETE's (NYSE:ALE) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ALLETE:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$144m ÷ (US$6.3b - US$646m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, ALLETE has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

NYSE:ALE Return on Capital Employed December 9th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ALLETE compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ALLETE.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of ALLETE's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.5% from 5.1% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for ALLETE. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 16% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing ALLETE that you might find interesting.

While ALLETE may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

