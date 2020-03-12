ALLETE's Clean Energy Unit Buys 300-megawatt Caddo Wind Project In Oklahoma

(RTTNews) - Energy company ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) announced Thursday that its unit ALLETE Clean Energy has acquired the 300-megawatt Caddo wind project in Oklahoma from Apex Clean Energy. The deal includes plans to sell energy to three Fortune 500 corporate customers.

The wind project is expected to be operational by the end of 2021, and will use a portion of ALLETE Clean Energy's wind turbines.

The acquisition of Caddo site is expected to double ALLETE Clean Energy's capacity to serve the accelerating corporate demand for clean energy. The project is in Caddo County in southern Oklahoma.

ALLETE said Clean Energy unit retains safe harbor turbines and is exploring additional opportunities to put more of them to use for customers.

Caddo's approximately 60-110 turbines will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of about 110,000 homes, and increase ALLETE Clean Energy's total installed wind capacity to more than 1,300 megawatts.

