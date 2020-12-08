ALLETE's (ALE) Unit to Sell 200-MW Wind Energy to McDonalds

ALLETE, Inc.’s ALE unit ALLETE Clean Energy has inked a deal to sell 200 megawatts (MW) of wind energy— of its 300-MW capacity under-construction Caddo wind site— to McDonalds Corp. MCD. The site is likely to be ready by 2021 end and qualify for the safe harbor provision of federal renewable energy production tax credits.



The project located in Oklahoma has three renewable energy sale agreements with investment-grade Fortune 500 customers. Caddo wind project will double its capacity to meet clean energy-demand of its corporate customers.

Benefits of the Deal

Caddo’s nearly 110 turbines will likely generate energy to power the equivalent of 110,000 homes, which in turn, will boost the subsidiary’s total operating, under-construction and build-transfer wind energy projects to more than 1,450 MWs of nameplate capacity. The company also aims to have 50% renewable portfolio by 2021.

ALLETE Growth Plans

The company is strategically positioned to increase generation of clean energy as demand for the same is accelerating. ALLETE expects to invest $2,160 million for the 2020-2024 time period. It has Diamond Spring and Caddo projects in Oklahoma through which it will serve new commercial and industrial customers. ALLETE Clean Energy purchased both these sites from Apex Clean Energy. Apart from this,the utility has production tax credit qualified turbines in its pipeline. Also, the company will expand technologies along with evaluating solar and energy storage plus renewable projects.

Transition in U.S. Utility Space

In the past few years, the U.S. renewable energy industry has witnessed significant growth. Awareness of lower pollution levels led the U.S. electric utility industry to use renewable energy sources in substantial proportion. Some of the players like Alliant Energy LNT and Black Hills Corp. BKH are tapping this opportunity to transition to wind energy for adopting a business strategy that is environmentally sustainable.



Alliant Energy is on track to add a wind project worth 200 MW capacity in its production portfolio by this year-end and serve its customers in Iowa and Wisconsin. Black Hills recently completed the construction of its 52.5-MW Corriedale Wind Energy Project for $79 million on the 5,000-acre site in Laramie County near Cheyenne.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

ALLETE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock has rallied 12.9% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s rise of 5.3%.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



McDonalds Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Black Hills Corporation (BKH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Allete, Inc. (ALE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.