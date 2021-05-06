Allete Reaffirms FY21 EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, energy utility Allete Inc. (ALE) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, despite lower-than- expected results for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share.

On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $3.19 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.