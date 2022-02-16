Markets
ALLETE Q4 Results Beat View

(RTTNews) - ALLETE Inc. (ALE) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $61.9 million or $1.18 per share from $47.1 million or $0.90 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenue for the fourth quarter grew to $399.0 million from $320.4 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenues of $327.65 million for the fourth quarter.

