Allete Q4 Profit Declines, But Results Beat Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Allete Inc. (ALE) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income declined to $47.1 million or $0.90 per share from $49.7 million or $0.96 per share in the year-ago period.

However, operating revenue for the quarter grew to $320.4 million from $304.6 million in the same period last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter on revenues of $300.65 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.