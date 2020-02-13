Markets
ALLETE Q4 Net Income Declines; Initiates Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.96 compared to $1.18, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.92, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter total operating revenue declined to $304.6 million from $448.3 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $356.6 million for the quarter.

ALLETE, Inc. initiated its 2020 earnings guidance range of $3.40 to $3.70 per share on net income of $180 million to $190 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.67. The company also reaffirmed its long-term objective of achieving average annual earnings per share growth of 5 to 7 percent.

