ALLETE Q3 Profit, Revenue Fall; Awaits MPUC Order To Close Acquisition By CPP Investments, GIP

(RTTNews) - ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) on Friday reported a decline in third-quarter profit, primarily impacted by lower non-utility revenue.

Net income fell to $27.1 million from $45 million in the same quarter last year, while earnings per share dropped to $0.46 from $0.78.

Operating income decreased to $29.6 million from $45.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue declined 7.9% to $375 million from $407.2 million, mainly due to a sharp drop in non-utility segment sales to $53.3 million from $95.4 million. However, utility revenue rose to $320.2 million from $310.5 million a year ago.

ALLETE said it is awaiting a written order from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) to proceed with the closing of its acquisition by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.