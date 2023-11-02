ALLETE Q3 Net Income Rises, Increases 2023 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) reported third quarter net income of $85.9 million or $1.49 per share compared to $33.7 million or $0.59 per share, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenue declined to $378.8 million from $388.3 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $397.25 million in revenue.

"Our results for the third quarter of 2023 reflect a favorable arbitration award for a subsidiary of ALLETE Clean Energy," said CFO Steve Morris.

The company increased 2023 earnings guidance to a range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.