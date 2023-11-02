News & Insights

Markets
ALE

ALLETE Q3 Net Income Rises, Increases 2023 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

November 02, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) reported third quarter net income of $85.9 million or $1.49 per share compared to $33.7 million or $0.59 per share, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenue declined to $378.8 million from $388.3 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $397.25 million in revenue.

"Our results for the third quarter of 2023 reflect a favorable arbitration award for a subsidiary of ALLETE Clean Energy," said CFO Steve Morris.

The company increased 2023 earnings guidance to a range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.