ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.65

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will increase its dividend on the 1st of March to US$0.65. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which is above the industry average.

ALLETE's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.4%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 72% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

NYSE:ALE Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

ALLETE Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.78 to US$2.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.9% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

ALLETE May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.3% per year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think ALLETE is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for ALLETE that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

