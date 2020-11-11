ALLETE, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a good week for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 8.8% to US$58.30. Revenues were US$294m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.78, an impressive 22% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ALE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from ALLETE's four analysts is for revenues of US$1.24b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 7.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 2.9% to US$3.52. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.23b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.53 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$64.67, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on ALLETE, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$88.00 and the most bearish at US$55.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that ALLETE is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 7.5%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.7% next year. Not only are ALLETE's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ALLETE going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for ALLETE that you need to be mindful of.

