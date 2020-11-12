Allete, Inc. (ALE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Allete, Inc. (ALE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.618 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.3, the dividend yield is 4.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALE was $58.3, representing a -31.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.71 and a 20.9% increase over the 52 week low of $48.22.

ALE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). ALE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ALE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.6%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an decrease of -0.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALE at 8.05%.

